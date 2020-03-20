Jpegmafia Goes For A Late Night Drive In His Cash-Filled ‘Covered In Money!’ Video

Jpegmafia is back with another new track, “Covered In Money!” The unconventional rapper shared the video in the wee hours of the night after teasing the new song earlier this week on Twitter.

“Covered In Money!” follows “Bald!” the self-deprecating song he shared in February of this year. The video sees Jpeg rapping the song’s lyrics from the passenger seat on a late-night drive, with shots in a night-vision filter of him holding a fan of cash. “I’m covered in money / I’m out for the bag,” he raps on the hook. The track breaks down halfway through, bringing in a whole new beat along with the aggressive verse.

Jpegmafia was recently a guest on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, where he and the host discussed the importance of production to hip-hop and wondered whether rap fans truly appreciate that aspect of the craft. That was, of course, before Jpeg became overly inebriated and blew chunks in front of his lyrical hero, prompting Kweli to call him a rock star. The two also discussed the importance of using music to combat bigotry — and supplementing that effort on social media.

Jpeg also recently expanded his profile by producing “3 Tearz” from Danny Brown’s latest album, a song that also features Run The Jewels.

Listen to “Covered In Money!” above.