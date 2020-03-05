Jpegmafia is currently touring behind his 2019 album All My Heroes Are Cornballs. Last night, his travels brought him to Glasgow, Scotland, and he did something special while there. During his set, he worked in a cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s classic pop hit, “Call Me Maybe.”

He said he lost the instrumental for his version of the song, but he opted to perform the song anyway. He went about it without music and with heavy autotune on his voice. That wasn’t the only way he modified the track, as his rendition of the song featured new and more sexually explicit lyrics. He also had to stop at one point because he forgot the words, but the crowd was still firmly behind him throughout.

This cover might seem random, but this actually isn’t Jpegmafia’s first encounter with the song: Last year, he shared a recorded cover of the song.

Ultimately, Jpegmafia isn’t one to take things too seriously. He previously proved that a couple weeks ago by making fun of his fading hairline on the self-deprecating single, “Bald!.” He raps on the track, “Boy, you can’t rap for sh*t / Shuttlesworth blessed me with talent / Hairline proof God needs balance.”

Watch clips of the “Call Me Maybe” cover above and below.