Towards the start of the year, Jpegmafia dropped a new project, EP2!, and now he has another on the way. This time, though, he’s going with a beefier full-length project, called LP!. That’s set to drop this Friday, October 22, which is also the rapper’s birthday.

What’s noteworthy about the project is that it comes in two distinct editions: LP! (Online) and LP! (Offline). The song order between the two versions varies, and on top of that, the Offline edition actually features two more songs.

OK SO LP! ONLINE TRACKLIST IS AS FOLLOWS pic.twitter.com/B9DhUm6mOk — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) October 18, 2021

The features are on both I just didn’t write them on the online one for some reason — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) October 18, 2021

Among the tracks included (on both editions) is the recent single “Trust!,” as well as collaborations with Datpiffmafia and Tkay Maidza.

Check out the tracklists for both versions of LP! below.

LP! (Online)

1. “Trust!”

2. “Dirty!”

3. “Nemo!”

4. “End Credits!”

5. “What Kinda Rappin’ Is This?”

6. “Thots Prayer!”

7. “Are U Happy?”

8. “Rebound!” Feat. Datpiffmafia

9. “OG!”

10. “Dam! Dam! Dam!”

11. “Tired, Nervous & Broke!”

12. “Kissy Face Emoji!”

13. “Nice!”

14. “BMT!”

15. “The Ghost Of Ranking Dread!” Feat. Tkay Maidza

16. “Cutie Pie!”

17. “Bald!”

18. “Bald Remix!”