Jpegmafia has unveiled a run of fall tour dates, kicking off in October in Santa Ana, California. On top of that, the Brooklyn-born, Los Angeles-based rapper has shared a jittery new single and video for “Trust!,” which is set to appear on a new, currently untitled album. At its peak, the “Trust!” shares similar everything-all-of-the-time vibes to Bo Burnham’s “Welcome To The Internet.” Check it out above.

Last year, Jpegmafia shared a handful of singles, which eventually were grouped into this year’s EP2!. Have a look at Peggy’s tour dates below.

10/08 — Santa Ana, CA & The Observatory

10/09 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/19 — Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

10/20 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/03 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/06 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/14 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/20 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/12/22 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

03/13/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

03/14/22 — Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

03/16/22 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

03/17/22 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

03/19/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Main Room)

03/20/22 — Paris, France @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

03/23/22 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

03/24/22 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde2

03/27/22 — Bristol, England @ SWX

03/28/22 — London, England @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

03/30/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

03/31/22 — Manchester, England @ 02 Ritz

04/02-03/22 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

Jpegmafia’s new album doesn’t have a release date yet, but a press release promises that it’ll arrive in the fall on EQT/Republic. Pre-order it here.