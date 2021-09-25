A picture City Girls rapper JT posted earlier this month led to fans believe that she was pregnant but she strongly pushed back on that assumption on Saturday. The rumors started when some of her supporters matched a bracelet she wore in the picture to one that pregnant women wear to combat morning sickness.

As a result, many jumped to the conclusion that JT and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert have a baby on the way, with some building excitement toward a potential “Lil Lil Uzi.” Furthermore, Lil Uzi recently posted a picture of JT with her belly covered with a heart-eyes emoji. Despite all of this, JT adamantly denies that she’s pregnant.

“It’s getting weird!!!!” JT wrote in a comment on Instagram. “I told [Uzi] put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still liked the video I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding shit!!!! I’m not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!”

She also spoke about the rumors in a pair of now-deleted tweets.

“B*tch can’t even use emojis no more!” JT wrote in the first tweet. “I let y’all rock cause on some serious sh*t if I was pregnant what y’all gone do? Nothing! As a women half y’all h*es need to go educate y’all self nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control my nausea shouldn’t be y’all business.”

In the second tweet, she continued, “Females & n****s who don’t have a p*ssy really lost they marbles I was like okay once they see no stomach they’ll stop but now y’all just getting weirder! & weirder! y’all blogs & y’all b*tches LEAVE ME ALONE.”

You can view the posts from JT above.

