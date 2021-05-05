City Girls’ JT Says Lil Uzi Vert Gave Her $30,000 On Their First Date

While some romantic relationships in hip-hop have fallen apart, Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls’ JT have been going strong for the past few months. Their relationship saw some ups and downs in its early stages, but the pair was able to work things out. During a recent appearance with fellow City Girls rapper Yung Miami on Justin Combs and Just LaBoy’s new show Respectfully Justin, JT shared how her first date with Lil Uzi went.

“He had a bag full of money and I had a little Chanel bag and he was like, ‘Take as much as you can.’ I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT said during the episode. She added that their time together included a trip to the Louis Vuitton and Taco Bell for a rather short date night due to JT needing to “be back to the halfway house,” which she stayed at between October 2019 and March 2020 following a conviction on identity theft and fraudulent credit card charges.

The City Girls rapper then showed some love to Lil Uzi for how great of a partner he is. “I don’t want to keep talking because it’s gonna seem like I’m bragging,” she said. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was f*ckin’ with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

You can watch the full Respectfully Justin episode above.

