Jucee Froot Is A Sexy Grinch In Her Raunchy ‘Christmas List’ Video

Ever since rap’s inception, hip-hop and Christmas have gone together like bows and wrapping paper, but occasionally the combination can result in some unsettling pairings. After all, rap music often traffics in sexual or violent content that clashes horribly with the family-friendly environment the Yuletide season has come to represent. However, sometimes, it’s just really funny. Case in point: Jucee Froot‘s raunchy “Christmas List” video, in which she cosplays a sexy Grinch (I can’t believe I typed that either, gang), right down to the fuzzy fingers as her scantily-clad team of reindeer dancers frolics around a Christmas tree.

Her daughter’s also in the video, which lends another layer of heightened absurdism to the proceedings as Jucee reels off a Christmas list that will probably not only land her on the naughty list, but also send Santa to the doghouse for a week should Mrs. Claus peek over his shoulder while reading it. Imagine how bad Saint Nick’s back is going to hurt having to carry all those presents after sleeping on the couch. Shame on you, Jucee. Shaaame.

In all seriousness, though, fans of the unapologetic Memphis rapper have been patiently waiting for the follow-up to her debut album Black Sheep for over a year (just like kids on Christmas!), so this tidbit is a tantalizing appetizer that will hopefully presage some new music come the new year.

Watch Jucee Froot’s holiday-themed “Christmas List” video above.