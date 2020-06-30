Jucee Froot Makes An Indecent Proposal In Her ‘Girls Kissing Girls’ Video With Juicy J

Memphis rapper Jucee Froot is back with another twerk anthem, taunting listeners with the prospect of “Girls Kissing Girls” in her latest video from her Black Sheep debut mixtape with fellow Memphis star Juicy J. In the video, Jucee hits the strip club with a fleet of her fellow ladies, securing a VIP table and getting lap dances while her lyrics entice women to come through if they’re fed up with their man.

“Let me see your tongue ring,” Jucee flirts on the chorus. “I got girls kissing girls.” The burgeoning Memphian star hasn’t been shy about expressing her desires in her music, from the raunchy “Eat Itself,” which featured on the Insecure soundtrack earlier this year, to the aggressive “Psycho (Remix)” featuring Rico Nasty, on which she lets rivals know she wants smoke if they have it.

As Jucee continues to rack up vital placements such as her appearance on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack last year, Black Sheep songs like “Girls Kissing Girls” will continue to be a calling card, letting rap fans know she’s got the range to stick around for a while.

Watch Jucee Froot’s “Girls Kissing Girls” video featuring Juicy J above.

Jucee Froot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.