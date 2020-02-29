Jucee Froot Shares An Elevating Video For Her New Track, ‘Life’s A B*tch’

A new signee to Atlantic Records, Jucee Froot received a huge career boost earlier this year thanks to her appearance on the soundtrack for Birds Of Prey. Her contribution was then followed by Rico Nasty joining her for a remix of “Pyscho,” which came about after her fans created an uproar over a music video for the film that seemed to copy her aesthetic.

Now Froot has shared another track, called “Life’s A B*tch.” The song comes with a video that begins with her at a piano, recounting personal anecdotes about her rags-to-riches ascent. The tempo is slow at first, with Froot patiently thumbing through the thoughts in her mind, but it quickly picks up the pace, transforming into a bona fide trap anthem.

On top of the video, Jucee Froot also announced a new EP entitled Black Sheep, which will likely arrive prior to either her tour with Kash Doll next month or before her Coachella in April. In the press release for the song, Froot shared her goal for the EP, as well as for her music in general: “I respect listeners through being honest all the time. I’m a female who made it out of the bottom, took everything, and still kept going regardless of anything. I’m a different breed. I want everybody to see my talent and know the story.”

You can watch the video above.