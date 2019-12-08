TMZ reports that Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has died after having a seizure in Chicago’s Midway Airport. Witnesses saw Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, collapse while walking through the airport after flying from California.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that when paramedics arrived, Juice was “bleeding from the mouth” and that he was still conscious on the way to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Juice released his sophomore album, A Death Race For Love, in spring of this year featuring the singles “Robbery” and “Hear Me Calling.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Although he was better known for his raw, emo-inspired singing vocals, Juice was also a capable rapper who was developing a reputation for extended freestyle sessions, proving that although he came up on SoundCloud, he was no “mumble rapper.” After releasing his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018, he seemed to be on his way to becoming a bonafide star, later collaborating with his hero Future on the joint mixtape WRLD On Drugs. Recently, he was featured on the remix to Lil Tecca’s summer smash “Ransom” and rumored to be working with Young Thug on a second joint mixtape. He was billed to co-headline Rolling Loud in Los Angeles next weekend.

Although he was only getting started, he leaves behind an impressive catalog of hits and left an impression on hip-hop that will be impossible to forget. He will be missed.