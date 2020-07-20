Over the weekend, it was made clear that Juice WRLD’s new album, Legends Never Die, is a smash. The posthumous release debuted at No. 1 thanks to the biggest first week for an album this year. The album isn’t done making waves yet, though. Billboard, as it does on Mondays, revealed the top 10 of its Hot 100 chart, and of the ten tracks on the July 25-dated chart, five of them are by Juice.

All of @JuiceWorlddd's career top 10 hits: #2, Lucid Dreams

#2, Come & Go w/ @marshmellomusic

#3, Godzilla w/ @Eminem

#5, Wishing Well

#7, Conversations

#9, Life's A Mess w/ @halsey

#10, Bandit w/ YoungBoy

#10, Hate The Other Side w/ @marshmellomusic, @Polo_Capalot @thekidlaroi — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) July 20, 2020

As might be obvious, this isn’t something that happens all that often. In fact, Juice is just the third artist in the chart’s history to pull it off. Most recently, Drake scored seven tracks in the top ten (the all-time record) on the chart dated July 14, 2018. The only artist to do it before that is The Beatles, who did it twice, on April 4 and 11, 1964.

Four of Juice’s top-ten songs — “Come & Go,” “Wishing Well,” “Conversations,” and “Hate The Other Side” — make their debuts this week, which is good for another record. Four simultaneous top-ten debuts ties the all-time high mark: Lil Wayne did it on October 13, 2018, and Drake did it first, on July 14, 2018.

Elsewhere on the chart, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” remains at No. 1 for the sixth week.

Read our review of Legends Never Die here.

Legends Never Die is out now via Interscope. Get it here.

