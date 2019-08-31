Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For their new music video “Graduation,” Juice WRLD and Benny Blanco have imagined the ending of a high school movie, complete with an all-star cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, Noah Cyrus, Olivia Munn, and Lil Dicky. The video fits well over Juice WRLD’s “Graduation,” a way for the young rapper to reflect on the last gasp of his teenage years.

As the video begins, teens played Steinfeld and Smith say their farewells, still in cap and gown, after their high school commencement. “I just can’t believe it’s over,” Steinfeld says. “Maybe it isn’t,” Smith replies. “Maybe it’s just the beginning.” The two actors return at the video’s end, when we see American Graffiti-style freeze frames showing various characters’ futures. Steinfeld’s is that she won a futuristic robot war.

The two rappers also make appearances. Juice WRLD’s character went blind from video games after graduation. “Gary’s obsession with video games would cost him his sight,” the caption reads. “Against all odds, he became the first blind regional manager in the history of GameStop. His favorite food is still pizza.”

Benny Blaco’s plays the unfortunately-named Mr. Upchuck, who clearly had a less eventful future: His main life takeaway is that he claimed to have hooked up with the high school’s popular girls when they were in college.

“I hope this song brings u back to those high school experiences.. good or embarrassing… have fun take a ride…” Blanco wrote in the comments.

“Graduation” is streaming everywhere via Universal.