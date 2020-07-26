Last week, Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, topped the Billboard albums chart, selling 497,000 units in its first week. It broke a number of records: It was the biggest first-week number for an album in 2020, the fourth-biggest streaming week ever, and it helped make the biggest week for a hip-hop album or a male artist since 2018. With Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Moon Aim For The Stars coming in at No. 2, it was also the first time posthumous albums occupied the top two positions on the albums chart. Juice WLRD’s album wound up holding onto the top position for its second week.

Legends Never Die sold an additional 162,000 equivalent album units for its second week. Coming in at No. 2, once again, is Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Moon Aim For The Stars, which sold a total of 138,000 equivalent album units.

Elsewhere on the charts, The Chicks’ first album since 2006, Gaslighter, arrives at No. 3 with 84,000 units. The album also led the weeks in album sales, with 71,000 units. The original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical comes in at No. 4 and to round out the top 5, Lil Baby’s My Turn holds it down at No. 5.

Elsewhere on the top ten, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo jumped 37 positions to No. 6, thanks to its re-issued deluxe album Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding came in at No. 7, DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby pulled in at No. 8, Harry Styles’ Fine Line was No. 9, and The Weeknd’s After Hours can be found at found at No. 10.

You can read our review of Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die here.

(via Billboard)

Some artists are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.