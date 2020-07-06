Since Juice WRLD’s death, some posthumous work from the rapper has popped up from time to time. All of this suggests a new album is on the way, and sure enough, one is. Today, Juice’s estate has announced that his posthumous record, Legends Never Die, is coming out this Friday, July 10.

The announcement was made with a brief teaser video. The trailer features a clip of Juice, sitting and relaxing with a couple of associates. Smoking and addressing the camera, Juice freestyles, “You gotta admit yourself, you need some help. I got to admit myself, I’m on these drugs. I feel like I can’t save myself. Sometimes I want to take myself and break myself so I can re-shape myself. Nobody ever felt the pain I felt, so I share it. Put it out to the whole world, I ain’t embarrassed.”

No tracklist has been revealed yet, but there have already been a couple of posthumous Juice singles that will presumably be on the album. In April, he dropped “Righteous,” his first posthumous song. In May, that was followed by “Tell Me U Luv Me,” which featured Trippie Redd.

Watch the album trailer above.

Legends Never Die is out 7/10 via Interscope.