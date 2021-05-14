In honor of Juice WRLD‘s well-documented struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression, Live Free 999 Fund, the non-profit started by his mother in his name, is partnering with Crisis Text Line to provide free counseling to fans in need. The Crisis Text Line provides mental health and crisis intervention texting services, with live counselors who talk texters from a “hot moment to a cool calm” and refer them to needed help.

The Live Free 999 Fund, meanwhile, helps provide easy access to education, prevention, and treatment options for people suffering from opioid and other forms of drug abuse. Carmela Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother, explained why the partnership is so important, especially during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. “There’s not a day that I don’t think of Jarad,” she said. “Many of my memories of him are happy ones and they make me laugh, but some days are very sad. During Mental Health Awareness Month, I want to encourage people to focus on their mental health and to warn them of the dangers of self-medicating, and for them to seek support if they need it. I want young people to take this time to do a mental health self-check, to be honest with themselves, and reach out to Crisis Text Line if they need someone to talk to. That’s why we’ve formed this alliance, to provide a starting point for young people to get the help they need.” She also echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Live Free 999 is also hosting an art contest with the winner to be featured on a future merchandise collaboration. See below for more information.