Juice WRLD’s tragic passing last December left the hip-hop community in mourning. The 21-year-old also left fans large catalog of music to cry to — and they did. Per Spotify’s annual report, Juice WRLD beat out every other American musician as the most-streamed US artist of the year.

The late Chicago rapper’s numbers were supported by the release of his posthumous LP Legends Never Die, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and ended up being the most-streamed album of the year on the platform. While the album was released in July, it managed to surpass over two billion streams this past October.

Securing the title of Spotify’s most-streamed artist, Juice WRLD beat out several other big-name US musicians this year. The rapper’s streaming numbers topped those of Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lil Uzi Vert.

While Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die received the most Spotify listens, a different rapper holds the title for the most-streamed song. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” received the most listens on Spotify out of any other song, which checks out as it had an impressive eleven-week stint at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Juice WRLD was Spotify’s most-streamed US artist, but another musician saw the most streams globally. Bad Bunny managed to secure the top slot for global streams, amassing more than 8.3 billion streams this year from fans around the globe.

