Juice WRLD passed away a bit over a year ago now, but that actually hasn’t had a drastic impact on his musical output. The late rapper has made a number of posthumous appearances since his death, and now the latest one is “Life’s A Mess II,” a collaboration with Post Malone and Clever.

The track is a follow-up to Juice and Halsey’s collaboration “Life’s A Mess” and Clever previously explained, “the juice wrld record is a different version of ‘Life’s a Mess’ by Juice and Halsey. I was on that record before Halsey- and the beat got changed- this version I have is the version Juice wanted as far as the beat goes. it has more of an acoustic vibe.. but with a verse from me on it- oh and this other artist you may have heard of named Post Malone .”

Clever also wrote of the song on Instagram, “This song means so much to me.. everything was working against it- the devil tried so hard to keep it from happening- but it’s out. I wish Juice was here to see this- Thank you for everything. I love you. 999 til the world burns.” In another post from over the weekend, he also wrote, “for an artist that came up under Grade A while Juice was opening the doors for artist like me and Seezyn and Laroi- and then doing a collaboration deal before we lost Juice- between Grade A and Posty Co- a song with me in the middle of Juice and Post Malone couldn’t be more fitting. It really means a lot to me and I hope you enjoy it.”

Listen to “Life’s A Mess II” above.