Juice WRLD’s Yellowcard Lawsuit Has Reportedly Been Suspended

According to Complex via The Blast, pop-punk band Yellowcard has reportedly suspended their $15 million lawsuit against the late rapper Juice WRLD. The Blast has acquired court documents showing that the presiding judge has ordered the case to be stayed, as Juice WRLD’s estate has yet to appoint a representative.

Yellowcard filed the lawsuit in October, claiming that Juice’s 2017 hit “Lucid Dreams” infringed their copyright on their own song “Holly Wood Died” from their 2006 album Lights & Sounds. According to Yellowcard, “Lucid Dreams” copied “melodic elements” from “Holly Wood Died” in addition to the obvious interpolation of Sting’s “Shape of My Heart” that formed the backbone of the song.

Even when Juice WRLD died of an overdose in December, Yellowcard refused to drop the lawsuit. The original deadline for Juice WRLD’s estate to respond to Yellowcard’s complaint was December 9 and it was pushed back to February 4. Now they will have until April to get their affairs in order. They argued that, “This was not a lawsuit the guys wanted to file. They put all of the parties on notice a long while ago and gave them every opportunity to try to resolve it. That notice was pretty much ignored leaving them with no real choice.”

The documents explaining the judge’s decision read, “The action is stayed pending the appointment of a representative for the estate of Defendant [Harad A.] Higgins by the probate court. The parties shall file a status report re: the probate proceedings no later than April 13, 2020.”

