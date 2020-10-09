Back in 2013, Juicy J stepped into the spotlight as a lone act with solo debut album, Stay Trippy, and found instant success with the project. A huge part of the project’s success was thanks to its well-performing single “Bandz A Make Her Dance.” Seven years later, Juicy J is looking to achieve the same success, this time with his forthcoming album The Hustle Continues. Returning with the second single from the album, Juicy J calls on a fellow Memphis rapper a couple hip-hop generations removed from him for his new single, “Load It Up.” Bringing his undeniable energy to the song, produced by Juicy J himself, NLE Choppa gives a second dose of Memphis flavor to the track.

Just two months ago, Juicy J kicked off the rollout for The Hustle Continues with his “Gah Dam High” single alongside Wiz Khalifa. The track was released alongside a comical video that found Juicy J tormenting his wife as a result of the extra time on his hands. He also makes life harder for his accountant who struggles to keep the rapper’s finances in order thanks to his lavish spending during quarantine. On a more recent note, he joined R&B duo THEY. on their “STCU” single, one that promoted unsafe sex.

Listen to “Load It Up” in the video above.

The Hustle Continues is out October 14 via Trippy Music/Entertainment One.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.