Justin Bieber made news this weekend when he popped up during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set and performed “Sorry.” It was one of very few performances he’s given over the past couple years, and he felt great about it, tweeting, “Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you.” However, there are some folks who believe Bieber lip synced during the performance, and Bieber has issued an impassioned response to one of those people.

In a series of tweets directed at E! host Morgan Stewart, who was among those to criticize Bieber for his supposed lip syncing, Bieber expressed his discontent at length, writing about how he didn’t actually lip sync, how good it felt to be on stage again, and how bullying is an awful thing:

“Just saw a video of you ripping me to shreds saying I was lip-syncing. They played the song and i just sang overtop of it.. regardless why spend your time tearing people down. It’s People like you that are bullies at school that are making kids suicidal. Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference. And rather than being positive you belittle people. Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most, i sang to to backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing, and rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn’t full of that already.. we can find something negative to say about anything or anyone. When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart..”

Grande chimed in as well, adding, “we also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. we had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal. u were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. people are bored. people don’t know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again.” Shortly after, she added, “your fans, friends&the world is thrilled to have you back. everyone was so happy to see u smile like that. no one will ever understand how it feels to be u, but it’s not their job to. take care. make music. u are loved. p.s. everyone in that video will b streaming.” In another tweet, she wrote, “people are so lost. one day everybody that works at all them blogs will realize how unfulfilled they are and purposeless what they’re doing is and hopefully shift their focus elsewhere. that’s gonna be a beautiful ass day for them! i can’t wait for them to feel lit inside.”

Find Bieber and Grande’s tweets below.