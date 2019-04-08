Justin Bieber may be taking a break from music, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up being the “prince of pop.”

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is the April cover star of Observer Magazine, and the magazine’s headline dubs him “the prince of pop.” Mendes shared a photo celebrating the cover to his Instagram page this weekend, and Bieber jumped into the comments to challenge Mendes to a (very Canadian) duel.

“Hmm gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice),” Bieber wrote. “But if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Bieber meant the hockey challenge all in good fun, but some fans didn’t take it that way. The singer replied to his original comment and clarified his intentions.”There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax,” Bieber continued. “There’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon.”

Whether Bieber was playing or not, Mendes is ready to rise to the occasion. He responded, “LOL any time any day you just let me know.”