K Camp Shares A Remix Of His Viral TikTok Song, ‘Lottery (Renegade)’ With Quavo

Released almost a year ago, K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade)” grew to be one of hip-hop’s most successful songs in 2019 thanks to its popularity on TikTok. Thanks to a dance routine created by Jalaiah Harmon, the track and it’s accompanying routine swept the nation as Tik Tok users of all ages rushed to show off their best Renegade dance. Showing gratitude towards Harmon for her help in boosting the song’s popularity, K Camp starred in a video alongside Harmon as she performed the Renegade dance while the song played in the background. Looking to build added anticipation towards the song and his upcoming album, K Camp shared a new remix of the song.

Bringing Quavo into the mix, K Camp’s remix of “Lottery (Renegade)” serves as the follow-up to his “Black Men Don’t Cheat” release with 6LACK, Ari Lennox, and Tink. Lending his adlibs to the song’s hooks while delivering a verse of his own, Quavo’s remix arrives as K Camp delivered an update on his forthcoming project, K.I.S.S. 5.

KISS 5 TRACK LIST 🌹 Drop a ❤️ if you ready pic.twitter.com/BQqp9XzAWF — K CAMP (@kcamp) April 17, 2020

Sharing the tracklist to the upcoming project, along with 6LACK, Ari Lennox, and Tink, K.I.S.S. 5 comes equipped with 14 songs and guest appearances from Jacquees, Jeremih, Yella Beezy, and more.

Press play on the “Lottery (Renegade)” remix above and check out the tracklist for K.I.S.S. 5 below.

1. “Regret”

2. “Fall In Line”

3. “Tatted Up” Feat. Fabo

4. “What’s On Your Mind” Feat. Jacquees

5. “Trill Love” Feat. Wale & Joe Trufant

6. “Rude Boy”

7. “Ice Cold”

8. “Yo Name”

9. “Friendly” Feat. Yung Bleu

10. “Black Men Don’t Cheat” Feat. 6LACK, Ari Lennox, and Tink

11. “Top 10” Feat. Yella Beezy

12. “Energy”

13. “1 Mo Time” Feat. Jeremih

14. “Scared Of Love”