Kacey Musgraves Brought The Winners Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ On Stage In L.A.

02.16.19 26 mins ago

Getty Image

L.A. fans were in for a surprise when Kacey Musgraves celebrated the recent winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 on stage at her show.

“If you’re here tonight, it means you’re missing out on the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” Musgraves announced to the crowd. Then, Musgraves spoiled things before bringing the newly crowned winners on stage. “And I was lucky enough to go hang out with Ru and the queens this season. Tonight we have not one, but two queens!”

The two winners, Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, were captured getting glammed next to Musgraves backstage before the performance.

