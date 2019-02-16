Getty Image

L.A. fans were in for a surprise when Kacey Musgraves celebrated the recent winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 on stage at her show.

“If you’re here tonight, it means you’re missing out on the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” Musgraves announced to the crowd. Then, Musgraves spoiled things before bringing the newly crowned winners on stage. “And I was lucky enough to go hang out with Ru and the queens this season. Tonight we have not one, but two queens!”

The two winners, Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, were captured getting glammed next to Musgraves backstage before the performance.