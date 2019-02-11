Kacey Musgraves opened her Grammys night with a pair of wins, both for Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and for Best Country Song for Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.” And with big nominations for Album Of The Year and Best Country Album still to come, she is primed for a definitive career moment.

For her solo Grammys performance, she opted not to perform either of her Grammy-winning songs, instead choosing the stunning ballad that closes her album Golden Hour, “Rainbow.” Backed by just piano, Musgraves let her songwriting and singing take the show away, hitting every delicate high note while rainbow lighting illuminated behind her. It wasn’t the flashiest performance, but the song that has become an important pillar for her many LGBTQ fans easily stood on her own.

In the nearly year since Musgraves released Golden Hour, she’s already taken Album Of The Year at the CMAs and won the inaugural Uproxx Music Critics Poll. But as she noted in a performance earlier in the week, an Album Of The Year win could be the ultimate validation for an album that was not warmly embraced by country radio.

Check out Kacey Musgraves performing the beautiful “Rainbow” above, and stay tuned to see how her night unfolds. Also check out her brand new video for the song below, which she released during the broadcast.