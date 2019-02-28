Longer video of @KaceyMusgraves and Hayley Williams performing ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ at the Ryman Auditorium, 2/27. (via The_EthanBailey) pic.twitter.com/lYubU9hnnh — Kacey Musgraves Updates (@musgravesdaily) February 28, 2019

Grammy Album Of The Year winner Kacey Musgraves is in Nashville to perform four (!!) nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The shows are pretty special — when she’s not touring, Musgraves lives in Nashville, so it’s kind of like a homecoming. And she’s playing four nights at this venue, which is pretty huge.

To celebrate the first of four nights, Musgraves brought out Paramore singer (and fellow Nashvillian) Hayley Williams to sing a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Musgraves and Williams sound as beautiful together as one would expect, and both are dressed to honor the ’80s pop era the song comes from (Musgraves in a feather-adorned pink jacket and Williams in a boxy dress and boots).

Williams’ appearance was a delightful surprise. Musgraves has performed some fun covers with her tour-mates recently — Shania Twain with Harry Styles, Sheryl Crow with Soccer Mommy. Williams isn’t even opening for Musgraves on these (or any) tour dates. But the power of the yee yee club is strong, and it is not our place to question its ways. There are still a few weeks left on this leg of the Oh, What A World Tour, and something tells me Musgraves isn’t done finding ways to surprise us.

Watch fan-shot footage of Kacey Musgraves and Hayley Williams covering “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” above.