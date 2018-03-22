Kacey Musgraves’ ‘High Horse’ Is Surprisingly Funky But Predictably Excellent

03.22.18 1 hour ago

Kacey Musgraves’ upcoming album Golden Hour is set to drop next week, and ahead of that, we’ve heard some promising previews of the record, “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.” Now she’s shared another song in advance of the album, and “High Horse” is probably one of the funkiest songs a country artist has ever made.

The song debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show, and Musgraves told Lowe that the album was inspired by the Bee Gees:

“I mean first of all I was on a huge Bee Gees kick whenever I was making this album and I was intrigued by the thought of a world where Bee Gees kind of meets country music.”

She also spoke about how happy she is that country music is finding its place in the realm of pop music:

“I think the new record is something that country people will have something to hold onto and I think people that don’t know anything or care about country music will like it as well, hopefully. It’s been awesome to see kind of shift towards appreciation in pop music for country and Western style. I mean with Kesha, Miley I mean even in the clothes that they wear, the fringe the rhinestones. I’ve been wearing that for since I was 12 years old and it genuinely really inspires me. So it’s cool to see other genres appreciating this really historic genre.”

Golden Hour comes out on March 30th via MCA Nashville. Listen to “High Horse” above.

