Tragedy struck over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, as there were deadly mass shootings in both cities. As often happens after these types of horrific events, there has been conversation about gun control laws in the United States, and a lot of people agreeing that something needs to be done to prevent this sort of thing from happening again. Kacey Musgraves, a Texas native, performed at Lollapalooza this weekend, and during her set, she spent some time addressing the tragedies.

She admitted that she doesn’t have all the answers, but that something definitely needs to be done. Before performing “Rainbow,” Musgraves said to the crowd, “I don’t know what the answer is, but obviously, something has to be f*cking done. Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f*cking do something.'” She and the crowd then shouted in unison, “Somebody f*cking do something,” after which Musgraves launched into the song.

She talked about the shootings more on Twitter, writing yesterday, “Thank you to everyone still brave enough to come out to festivals like this to see us play. We all need music & each other more than ever right now but how many of us will have to die before SOMEBODY F*CKING DOES SOMETHING. Heart broken for El Paso & Dayton.” She wrote in another tweet, “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it,” and added in another, “For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

Musgraves’ set was a highlight of the weekend, and there was plenty going on aside from that as well. Ariana Grande performed her new single “Boyfriend” live for the first time, Childish Gambino joined 21 Savage on stage, and Death Cab For Cutie brought out Chance The Rapper to perform “Do You Remember,” their collaboration from Chance’s new album, The Big Day.