Lil Yachty Stars In A New McDonald’s Commercial Performing A Remix Of The Classic ‘Menu Song’

Life is funny sometimes. Occasionally, you’ll have full circle moments where you end up seemingly right back where you started, but with a fresh perspective and occasionally, a new role.

That’s what happened for Lil Yachty. The Atlanta rap star got his start as self-styled “king of the teens” after leaving his job working at McDonald’s. Now, he’s back on ol’ Ronald’s payroll, except this time, it’s as a celebrity endorser, appearing in a new TV commercial, doing what he does best. In a fun twist, the song he’s performing is also redux; Yachty runs off his favorite menu items in a remix of the chain’s 1988 “Menu Song,” which appeared in its ads nearly a decade before Yachty was even born. It’s surprisingly catchy — but maybe not that surprisingly, since it’s Lil Yachty using his “Minnesota”/”Poland” flow. He even throws in a little bit of his fellow rapper Pusha T’s Golden Arches jingle at the end.

You can check out the full commercial above.

McDonald’s has had some great luck partnering with rappers over the past few years. Aside from the aforementioned Pusha T-penned jingle, the chain has teamed up with Travis Scott, Saweetie, Cardi B, and Offset to share themed meals that have brought in plenty of revenue for the brand — and for the participating artists. Lil Yachty is a perfect addition to that tradition. Now, if only he could get that Uno movie back into production.