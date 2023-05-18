In the modern streaming era, sometimes, having multiple remixes of your hit song can be just what artists need to take their hottest tracks over the top. Just ask Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Lil Nas X, and Nicki Minaj.

Atlanta rapper Kali is the latest to try it out, and her new song “Area Codes” is the perfect vehicle for the multiple remix strategy, since each new version gives her the chance to collaborate with another new artist. Her latest is the “850 Remix”; since that area code covers the Florida panhandle, who better to tap than Luh Tyler, the “coolest teen in hip-hop?”

The Tallahassee native comes in with his signature laid-back swagger, boasting that he’s “keeping it P” (for “playa”) with a short but sweet contribution that makes effective use of the charm he’s displayed on tracks like “First Show” and “Stand On Biz.”

In the year since the release of her debut EP Toxic Chocolate, Kali’s been hard at work raising her profile. The XXL Freshman made appearances on collaborations with fellow ATLien Baby Tate and rising stars Lola Brooke and BreezyLyn and has continued to drop singles such as “Bout U” and “Wet,” along with the multiple remixes of “Area Codes.”

So far, she’s released the “314 Remix” with Sexyy Red, the “415 Remix” with Lil Kayla, and the “718 Remix” featuring Kenzo B. Where will she land next? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out. Listen to the “850 Remix” of “Area Codes” with Luh Tyler above.

