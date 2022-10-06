Kali Unveils The Booming New Song ‘Bout U’ With A Music Video

Atlanta rapper Kali is back with new music. Today, she shared a new song called “Bout U” with a video full of partying. The track has a booming bass on top of which Kali repeats the title with an addictively infectious melody in her signature whisper-rap voice for which listeners love her.

“Bout U” follows her August release, “Wet,” which came with a video of her and her friends causing mischief at a pool party. She was also featured on Baby Tate’s new album Mani/Pedi that just came out a few days ago, spicing up the track “Slut Him Out Again.”

In our recent interview with Kali, she talked about her disinterest in making sad music. “I always hear girls, even myself… We’d be like, ‘Oh, I would never, I wouldn’t do him like that.’ But, we got enough music telling us that, enough sad music to cry about. It’s time to just be like, ‘You know what? He did it to you, why you can’t do it to him?’” she said. “Summer Walker’s stuff had just came out. Everybody sliding down walls, and crying. It was just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibes anymore.’”

Watch the video for “Bout U” above.

Kali is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.