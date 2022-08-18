Kali has another sexy, raunchy heater for the ladies. On her latest track, “Wet,” she challenges a man to — well, the title is pretty self-explanatory.

“This what make my p*ssy wet / seven figure checks / messy sloppy sex / big Benz on wax,” she raps in her signature, moody, whispery tone.

Since she began making music, Kali says she has gotten better at the art of freestyling. In an interview with HotNewHipHop, she revealed that her craft depends on the mood of the session and how she feels that day.

“It just be straight like my emotion,” Kali said, “no writing them down. I go in the studio and I be like, ‘What am I going through today?’ Like I know I been going through something, let me just get it out. I got my hookah with me. I got me some tequila, and I got my friends in there. We be turnt up. We be like, what’s the vibe today? I feel like I’m a pretty cool person, I know what folks like so I just go in there and be like, what would I want to hear?”

In the song’s accompanying video, Kali and her friends throw a pool party, complete with squirt guns, water balloons, and all.

Check out “Wet” above.

