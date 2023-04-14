Luh Tyler has the game on lock right now. At 17-years-old, the Florida rapper maintains an assured energy, knowing that he’s one of the most promising acts in the game at the moment. Today (April 14), he has shared the visual for his buzzy new single, “Stand On Biz,” which comes from his debut mixtape, My Vision.

“Stand On Biz” arrives hot off Tyler’s freshly signed deal with Atlantic Records. On the song, Tyler reassures his status, making it known that although he is a newcomer, he is no rookie, and he won’t hesitate to resort to any sort of means necessary.

“Stay in the booth all day, wait ’til I drop my tape, that’s gon’ be it /…they gon’ be fake, I’ma just go get paid, that’s what it is / I’ma take one to the face, thеn I go chase that cake, we stand on biz,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

In the accompanying video Tyler is seen with his crew, as they dwell in their riches, but remain true to their city.

You can check out the video for “Stand On Biz” above.

Luh Tyler is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.