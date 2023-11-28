All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Two talented Colombian performers teamed up for a spicy hit and an extravagant music video. Björk recruited Rosalía for a song she wrote over two decades ago. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Kali Uchis, Karol G — “Labios Mordidos” Kali Uchis and Karol G joined forces as two Colombian powerhouse performers on “Labios Mordidos.” After teasing it with some high-budget fiery promo photos, the saucy song itself more than delivered. Even more entertaining is the music video, which finds Uchis singing in the middle of an MMA fight, and the two pop stars heading to a mansion dance party. Björk, Rosalía — “Oral” Björk’s new “Oral” collab with Rosalía has been described by her as a “25-year-old song of mine I wrote and programmed inspired by a dancehall beat.” She found a perfect fit in Rosalia, after choosing her for her “incredible voice.” Plus, all the proceeds are going to combat pen fish farming in Iceland, with a focus on an environmental cause.

Jung Kook, Justin Timberlake — “3D” Remix Jung Kook surprised fans this past week by dropping a new remix of his song “3D” that now features Justin Timberlake — instead of the original Jack Harlow take. The added verse finds Timberlake throwing in some lines about wanting to fly a girl to Seoul, South Korea. Zara Larsson — “Memory Lane” Zara Larsson dropped her latest single, “Memory Lane,” as the first of two tracks ahead of her Honor The Light holiday EP. It finds Larsson at a vulnerable point, reflecting on her experiences as a rebellious teenager in Stockholm. By the song’s end, she makes peace with the memories, which shaped her into who she is today.

Myke Towers — “La Falda” Towers recently returned with his new album, LVEU: Vive La Tuya… No La Mía, which shows off his skills as a Latin performer. Along with being a rapper, he isn’t shy about showing off his romantic side, especially on “La Falda” which is about hyping up women who are dancing. Jacob Collier, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin — “Witness Me” Jacob Collier’s “Witness Me” is a collaboration with a bunch of other artists, including Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, and Kirk Franklin. While the range of genres might seem like it wouldn’t work, each of the talented performers brings something unique to their own verses.

Jon Batiste — “It Never Went Away” A ballad written for his upcoming American Symphony documentary on Netflix, Jon Batiste uses “It Never Went Away” as a love song for his partner, author Suleika Jaoaud. It recognizes that despite the hardships and tough times, the two have maintained the strength and love in their relationship. Sam Fischer — “Hard To Love” Ahead of his debut album, Sam Fischer gets self-reflective on “Hard To Love,” admitting to his faults that cause difficulties in relationships. Still, he doesn’t want to be given up on, as he is also trying his best to change.