Kali Uchis is one of this generation’s most consistent artists. The sheer volume of music that pours out of her is pretty astounding. What is even more remarkable is that her sonic creativity spans two languages. Last year, she flexed her vocal abilities in English on Red Moon In Venus. This year, on Orquídeas, she will do it all again, but in Spanish.
In a statement, she discussed the delicate inspiration behind the forthcoming project. “The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth,” she said. “I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful, and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to redefine the way we look at Latinas in music.”
Continue below for everything you need to know about Kali Uchis’ new album Orquídeas, including the release date, tracklist, and more.
Release Date
Orquídeas is out 1/12/2024 via Geffen. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “¿Cómo Así?”
2. “Me Pongo Loca”
3. “Igual Que Un Ángel” Feat. Peso Pluma
4. “Pensamientos Intrusivos”
5. “Diosa”
6. “Te Mata”
7. “Perdiste”
8. “Young, Rich & In Love”
9. “Tu Corazón Es Mío”
10. “Muñekita” Feat. JT and El Alfa
11. “Labios Mordidos” Feat. Karol G
12. “No Hay Ley Parte 2” Feat. Rauw Alejandro
13. “Heladito”
14. “Dame Beso / Muévete”
Singles
Although the project features 14 tracks, Kali Uchis only shared three singles before Orquídeas’ release. Those singles were “Te Mata,” “Muñekita,” featuring JT & El Alfa, and “Labios Mordidos,” featuring Karol G.
Features
Kali Uchis has worked with dozens of artists in the past. But, for Orquídeas, she narrowed the number of guest appearances. So far, the only confirmed features on the body of work are Peso Pluma, JT (of The City Girls), El Alfa, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro.
Artwork
View the official artwork for Orquídeas below.
Tour
As of January 8, Kali Uchis has not revealed any tour plans to support the album. However, she was listed on the BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 festival lineup.