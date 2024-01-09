Kali Uchis is one of this generation’s most consistent artists. The sheer volume of music that pours out of her is pretty astounding. What is even more remarkable is that her sonic creativity spans two languages. Last year, she flexed her vocal abilities in English on Red Moon In Venus. This year, on Orquídeas, she will do it all again, but in Spanish.

In a statement, she discussed the delicate inspiration behind the forthcoming project. “The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth,” she said. “I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful, and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to redefine the way we look at Latinas in music.”

Continue below for everything you need to know about Kali Uchis’ new album Orquídeas, including the release date, tracklist, and more.