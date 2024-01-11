Kali Uchis revealed today (January 11) that she is expecting her first child , as she and Don Toliver have been dating. The reveal might have been a shock to fans, however, who might not have known the two were together, especially without catching some of their public appearances.

How Long Have Don Toliver & Kali Uchis Been Dating?

Toliver confirmed his relationship with Kali Uchis during a July 2021 interview with W Magazine. He discussed the dating rumors, as Uchis appeared in both his “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies” videos. In the latter, the two take a bubble bath together as Uchis wears lingerie — which raised the questions.

“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that,” he told the publication. “We just vibe.”

“I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation,” Toliver added, as they went to Colombia to shoot the videos earlier in the year. He also met her family while out there, but to keep the relationship private, he didn’t reveal much else.

Because of this, Uchis and Toliver had likely been dating at least a bit before then, enough to go to meet her parents.

Check out the couple’s baby announcement below.