Kali Uchis And Rico Nasty Link Up For The Slick Track ‘Aquí Yo Mando’

The internet is still buzzing in the wake of the high-profile collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion but their’s isn’t the only big-name collaboration released Friday. Kali Uchis tapped Rico Nasty for an unexpected project which resulted in the sultry and smooth number “Aquí Yo Mando.”

Uchis is known for her subdued and swooning vocals but the singer takes the front seat on the new single. Teetering between Spanish and English lyrics, the singer delivers her confident verses: “Yo tomo las decisiones, yo escojo las posiciones / Puedes tener los cojones, pero yo los pantalones.” A rhythmic beat provided by Latin producer Tainy swells under Nasty’s feature, who delivers tongue-in-cheek musings about knowing what she wants. “I had no business, I’m bossy, yo quiero diamonds, I’m facíl / They wanna know what it cost me, de esas perras, me cansé,” she raps.

The collaboration arrives after both artists have had a fairly prolific year. Uchis unveiled the four-track EP To Feel Alive in order to hold fans over until she’s ready for a bigger release and Nasty has been steadily debuting singles, the gritty track “Dirty” being her latest.

Listen to “Aquí Yo Mando” above.

