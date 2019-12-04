Kali Uchis Returns With ‘Solita,’ Her First Single Since Her Debut Album, ‘Isolation’

Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American singer who made waves last year with her debut album, Isolation. Now, she’s back for more with the release of her new single, “Solita.” Produced by Tainy, “Solita” is Uchis’ first bilingual track.

In her first verse over the uptempo beat, Uchis says, “I got a feeling that starts whenever… I wish I could keep everything that you took from me but the photos.”

“I’d rather dance alone (than) with the devil,” Uchis said of the track in a statement. “This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

While there’s no timetable on Uchis’ sophomore album at the moment, the album is expected in early 2020. “Solita” is not confirmed on the album and could just be a commercial single, but Uchis announced the song last week before releasing it. Earlier this year, Uchis said that her album will be “in all Spanish.”

Since releasing her debut album last year, Uchis has toured and performed at Coachella, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza. Despite the album being her first, Uchis secured features from heavyweights Tyler The Creator, Jorja Smith, and the Gorillaz. We’ll see if her next album can top it.

Listen to “Solita” in the clip above.