SZA Sings In Spanish For Kali Uchis’ Sultry ‘Fue Mejor’ Remix Video

Kali Uchis may have released her album Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) in 2020, but it’s gotten a lot of recent attention thanks to TikTok. The album’s tracks “Fue Mejor” and “Telepatía” went viral on the platform, the latter of which has been used in over 1.7 million videos. Capitalizing on the album’s newfound attention, Uchis prepped a remixed version of the LP which includes a song with SZA.

After previously teasing a snippet of their collaboration, Uchis and SZA officially dropped a remix to “Fue Mejor” on Wednesday. The instrumentals stay the same on the new version of the song, but PartyNextDoor’s verse is swapped out for SZA’s smooth addition. The singer delivers the majority of her lyrics in Spanish, a first for the TDE singer.

Along with releasing the official collaboration as a single, the duo shared a sultry single to celebrate the new track. The visual opens with Uchis strutting her stuff in a parking garage and sees both singers showing off their best dance moves atop moving cars, delivering sweltering choreography while speeding down the highway.

Watch Uchis and SZA’s “Fue Mejor” video above.

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) Deluxe is out 9/29 via EMI/Interscope. Pre-order it here.