Atlanta rap star Kaliii is expecting a bundle of joy soon, but she isn’t letting that stop her from putting in work and enjoying the fruits of the other kind of labor. In the video for her new single “Hot Girl Maybach,” Kaliii shows off both her baby bump and some expensive rides as she rocks a silver gown in the driveway of a mansion surrounded by the titular luxury autos.

The chrome-colored video follows the reveal of her pregnancy with the clip for “Big One” featuring Monaleo, which Kaliii released last month. That video arrived two months after “Gas You Up” featuring Hunxho, which followed the dismissive “Bozo” video from February. Between songs, Kaliii collaborated with G-Eazy on “Femme Fatale,” which also featured Coi Leray, YG on “Shake” with Stunna Girl, and Cash Cobain on “Problem,” which included a squadron of collaborators like 6lack, Big Sean, Flo Milli, and the burgeoning TikTok favorite Laila!, whose breakout hit “Not My Problem” formed the base sample.

The former Uproxx cover star is a little under a year removed from her last EP, Fck Girl SZN, and is still working on her debut album — which hopefully won’t be negatively impacted by the shakeups at Atlantic Records.

Watch Kaliii’s “Hot Girl Maybach” video above.