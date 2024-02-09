Kaliii continues to lay down the law. Last year, the ATL rapper made a splash with her viral hit “Area Codes.” Tonight (February 9), our cover star has shared her empowered new single, “Bozo.”

The song precedes her upcoming EP, which is slated for release this spring. On “Bozo,” Kaliii makes it known she’s not the one to play with. She tells the story of a break-up, unfazed about hearing of a man’s infidelity. Evidently, Kaliii heard the news from the man’s mistress, but simply lets the woman know that she can have that man.

“Come to me as a woman? That’s a no-no / ‘Cuz who the f*ck wants smoke about a bozo,” she raps on one of the song’s verse.

The song features a prominent sample of Keyshia Cole’s “Love,” but make no mistake — Kaliii won’t be suckered back in.

After a vocal sample of Cole singing the word “love,” Kaliii raps “F*ck that, ain’t no more love for a ho” and says “his homeboy the one I should’ve chose.”

In the song’s video, Kalii is seen gossiping with her girls about the break-up, then living her best life dressed to the nines on a yacht, while the titular bozo begs for another chance.

You can watch the “Bozo” video above.

Kaliii is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.