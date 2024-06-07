YG knows how to play the hits. With his new project Just Re’d Up 3 on the way, the Compton rapper has been getting back to basics with singles custom-made to turn up the function. First, there was “Knocka,” which hearkened back to the party-ready anthems of his debut album, My Krazy Life. Then, there was “Weird,” which some fans interpreted as a Drake diss (it wasn’t). Today, YG delivers the third single, “Shake,” which features Kaliii and Stunna Girl, along with a beach-bound, borderline-NSFW music video.

The song and its video both feel like callbacks to YG’s 2017 single “Pop It, Shake It” (the original version) from the uptempo beat and instructive chorus to the raunchy, booty-filled visuals — which, to be fair, are significantly tamer than the older video’s. Still, try not to watch “Shake” at your desk if you work in an office, or face some potentially awkward conversations. Also, sorry, but Kaliii and Stunna Girl don’t actually appear in the video, although based on some of their own output, they would fit right in. They also spit some very aggressive, but technically impressive verses.

You can watch YG’s “Shake” video above.

Just Re’d Up 3 is due in July via 4 Hunnid.