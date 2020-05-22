Kamaiyah Flexes On Her Bouncy New Song, ‘Go Crazy’

Prior to this year, it had been a while since Kamaiyah had dropped a new album, with her last one being 2017’s Before I Wake. Earlier this year, after her departure from Interscope, she announced Got It Made at the start of February and dropped the project later that month. She’s only a few months removed from the release now, but she’s already back to work: Today, she dropped a new song, “Go Crazy.” On the bouncy tune, Kamaiyah gets braggadocios, summing up her feelings with the line, “I’m proud of me / you ain’t gotta be proud, b*tch.” That “go cuckoo, go crazy” hook is also infectious.

“Go Crazy” is the second installment in a series of new songs that Kamaiyah plans to drop every Friday. When sharing “Project Baby” last week, she declared, “New Music coming every Friday until my new project is done.”

Meanwhile, she recently had some beef with Kehlani, accusing her of colorism after Kamaiyah’s verse was cut out of “All Me.” Kamaiyah said, “I feel like it never should have came out. I never wanted ‘All Me’ to come out and she wanted ‘All Me’ to come out… It was our song, we did a project together… if anything I was genuine. My problem came from the disrespect. It was out of hand. It was on some, ‘Oh you’re Black, you’re ghetto, you’re not tasteful.’”

Watch the “Go Crazy” video above.

