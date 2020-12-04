Kamaiyah quickly rose to fame back in 2017 thanks to a string of strong songs and guest appearances, most notably “Why You Always Hatin?” with YG and Drake. Signed to the My Krazy Life rapper’s 4Hunnid imprint at the time, Kamaiyah departed the label to do things her own way. The result? Two projects in the span of seven months: February’s Got It Made and September’s Oakland Nights. To most, a pair of releases would be enough in a calendar, but not to Kamaiyah as the West coast native returned with a new song and news of a third project set to arrive by the end of the year.

Looking to end the year on a high note, Kamaiyah announced that No Explanations — her third project of the year — would arrive next week December 11. The news came with the release of the project’s lead single, “Still I Rise” with Jackboy. The song is a boastful effort that finds Kamaiyah and up and coming rapper confident in their abilities to fight through adversity and life’s hard moments as its something they’ve done below. “Still I Rise” also comes with a matching music video that… As for No Explanations, the upcoming project stands as an 11-song effort with an additional feature from fellow West coast rapper Mozzy.

You can watch the “Still I Rise” video above and check out the No Explanations artwork and tracklist below.

01. “Big Step”

02. “Still I Rise” Feat. Jackboy

03. “Bend Da Corner”

04. “Art Of War”

05. “Go Crazy”

06. “Scared To Lose”

07. “Momma Said” Feat. Mozzy

08. “Chosen”

09. “The Distance”

10. “Cash On Delivery”

11. “Bape Hoody”

No Explanations is out 12/11 via Grnd.Wrk/Empire. Pre-order it here.