Kamaiyah takes over a vineyard and watches the sky change colors in her new video for “Whatever Whenever,” the latest single from the Bay Area rapper’s independent comeback album, Got It Made.

Built on a thumping beat produced by Nyrell and CT Beats, “Whatever Whenever” finds Kamaiyah challenging doubters and haters and strutting with her chin out, despite the obstacles in her way on the path to greatness. “Dancing through the pressure,” she rhymes on the chorus, “Boss bitch, so I’m livin’ like Griselda.”

The video, directed by Damien Sandavol of Strip Mall Productions, sees Kamaiyah performing in front of a chateau at a vineyard, walking her dog through the massive courtyard, and sitting in a burning great room, all while the sky cycles through psychedelic colors and the trees around her can’t help but get up and dance.

Got It Made is Kamaiyah’s first independent release after leaving Interscope, supported by singles “Set It Up” and “Still I Am.” Despite being a XXL Freshman in 2017 and having hit songs with YG and Drake, her debut album was plagued by delays. Now, she’s on her own and ready to prove to the world that she doesn’t need major label backing to live up to her star potential. She also plans to go on tour this spring, as long as COVID-19 doesn’t torpedo anymore social events. Check out the dates below.

Got It Made is out now on GRND.WRK / EMPIRE. Get it here.

Watch the “Whatever Whenever” video above.