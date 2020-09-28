One of the great conspiracy theories in music history is that Tupac, who died in 1996 after being shot during a drive-by, is still alive somewhere. Now, Kamala Harris has added fuel to that fire with her pick for the best rapper alive.

The NAACP hosted a virtual convention over the weekend, and part of that was a conversation with the vice presidential candidate. During a lighter part of the chat, Harris was asked who is the best rapper alive, and she answered, “Tupac.” When reminded that Tupac is in fact not alive (officially, anyway), she responded with a laugh, “I know, I keep doing that.” She then continued with an apparent jab at Kanye West: “Who would I say? I mean, there’s so many. I mean, you know… there are some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.”

Angela Rye: "Best rapper alive?" Kamala Harris: "Tupac." Rye: "He's not alive! You say he lives on." KH: "I know, I keep doing that… Who would I say? I mean, there's so many. I mean, you know — there are some I would not mention right now bc they should stay in their lane." pic.twitter.com/SyapR5vQ2R — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2020

Ultimately, it was a silly moment of no consequence, but that didn’t stop Twitter jokesters from taking Harris’ words as confirmation that Tupac is still alive. As one Twitter user put it, “either Kamala Harris is out-of-touch with modern hip-hop, or………… a sitting US Senator with SCI Security Clearance just let slip that Tupac is alive.”

either Kamala Harris is out-of-touch with modern hip-hop, or………… a sitting US Senator with SCI Security Clearance just let slip that Tupac is alive https://t.co/wNBYUARcP0 — AntiFash Gorgon (@AntiFashGordon) September 26, 2020

Alive? What’s she tryna say? pic.twitter.com/YuSU83WEDj — Elephant chicken nugget (@epsilonkenny) September 26, 2020

wow i cant believe that kamala confirmed that tupac faked his own death — Live Killdozer Updates (@NotE0157H7) September 26, 2020

Kamala is just doing her part to promote the "Tupac is alive" conspiracy theory, distracting the public from the fact that Biggie Smalls has spent the last two decades as Dearborne-area dentist Wayne Huggins — @canderaid mentality (@canderaid) September 26, 2020

my nigga tupac coming back from cuba when vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris names him as the 'best rapper alive' https://t.co/3Z1nUEvQOB pic.twitter.com/1v8reHDwaw — cody (@PeaWea6) September 26, 2020

Kamala confirmed Tupac is in witness protection https://t.co/YUYgNqlgyl — . (@Guardian_Prinny) September 26, 2020

So Tupac is trending cuz Kamala Harris said he’s the best rapper alive? … I mean… I BEEN a believer of the theory that Pac faked his death to avoid the Illuminati! She probably knows the truth!!! — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) September 26, 2020

BREAKING: Current US Senator, Vice Presidential Candidate, and cop, Kamala Harris confirms that Tupac still lives. https://t.co/6D7Wswy8pA — Free Pony Express (@FreePonyExpress) September 26, 2020