Composer and multi-instrumentalist Kamasi Washington announced that he played a big role in Michelle Obama’s new documentary: He scored the entirety of Obama’s Netflix film, Becoming. Washington’s score will also be released in soundtrack form, on May 15.

In a statement, Washington gushed over the opportunity to work with Obama:

“It was such a pleasure and honor to work on Becoming. Michelle Obama is such an amazing person and this film gives a very unique insight to who she is, how she thinks, and the way she navigates the world. It’s truly inspiring to see! Working with the film’s incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create a musical palette to support this amazing piece was truly a blessing. I’m so thankful to her for the opportunity to be a part of this. Barack and Michelle Obama’s time as President and First Lady had an impact on the history of this country and the world that is hard to put into words, but both Michelle Obama’s book and Nadia Hallgren’s film do an amazing job of it!”

Becoming producer Nadia Hallgren echoed Washington’s praise:

“Working with Kamasi Washington on the musical score for Becoming was a dream come true. Not only is Kamasi a masterful musician, he also has a unique sensitivity that he pours into his music. His music reaches deeply into your soul. Mrs. Obama loves music, and when I read the line in her book ‘And heaven, as I envisioned it, had to be a place full of jazz,’ I knew immediately Kamasi was the artist that could interpret her experience musically. His sound is contemporary and timeless, a magical fit to her story.”

Becoming offers a rare and intimate look into the life of Michelle Obama. The film follows the former First Lady as she makes a 34-city tour across the country that highlights the power of community and diversity.

Watch the Becoming trailer above.

Becoming (Music From The Netflix Original Documentary) is out 5/15 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.