Kane Brown struck mainstream success back in 2018 thanks to his Experiment, a project that saw the country singer land his first No. 1 album on the Billboard albums chart. The album helped him earn an American Music Award for Favorite Country Male Artist in 2019 and other nominations across a various other of award shows. Extending his association with award shoes, Kane Brown brings his talents to the 2020 Billboard Award show to perform “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid. The track is a laid-back effort that finds the three artists accepting the realities of life, an attitude that is reflected in their performance as they calmly move across the empty theater’s stage to deliver each of their verses.

The “Be Like That” track, which was released back in July, arrived as Kane Brown continued work on his upcoming third EP, one that would follow 2015’s Closer and 2016’s Chapter 1. While news of a forthcoming EP may be exciting to fans, Brown did not share a release date for the project, saying in an interview with Taste Of Country that there is no timetable for its release. However, at the time of the interview, he did confirm that the EP is nearly complete.

As for Swae Lee and Khalid, both artists are expected to release projects of their own as Swae Lee has teased his upcoming album with singles like “Dance Like No One’s Watching” and “Reality Check.” On the other hand, Khalid has left optimistic thanks to singles like “Eleven” and “Know Your Worth.”

Check out the performance of “Be Like That” above.