Kanye West’s third Donda listening at Chicago’s Soldier Field is underway, and one of the biggest changes he’s made to the project so far was evident right off the bat — and many fans aren’t happy about it. One of the standout tracks at Kanye’s first listening came toward the end, revealing that he had, at last, reconciled with Jay-Z, who contributed a verse addressing Ye’s oddball political antics over the past few years. However, this time, he opened with the same song, with one major change: Jay-Z’s verse had been replaced with one by DaBaby.

The reason for the change is currently unknown and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. The fan reaction, though, was obvious and immediate. Putting aside the quality of the song for just a moment, the timing — coming as DaBaby has been subject to widespread backlash over his homophobic comments during Rolling Loud — is questionable and likely intentional on Kanye’s part. After all, Kanye did spend the better part of the last four years trolling people with a Make America Great Again ball cap, even as the man who coined the catchphrase was doing everything in his power to do the opposite.

Replacing Jay-Z with Da Baby is like replacing Michael Jordan with Eddy Curry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2021

Kanye really replaced the Jay feature with DA BABY????????????????? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/zvC11AE2i1 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2021

Oh yea he fucked up a good thing Lol — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) August 27, 2021

He replaced Jay z for dababy I’m sick — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) August 27, 2021

Fans criticized the switch, calling it a downgrade. Meanwhile, the listening has continued with further attention-baiting decisions, such as inviting Marilyn Manson — who is currently under investigation for domestic abuse — to hang out with him on the steps of the reconstructed replica of his childhood home as he plays an album named for his mother. Meanwhile, that album’s release date has once again changed, now showing September 5. See more responses to the change below.

The other people in the studio seeing Kanye swap the Jay Z verse for Dababy: pic.twitter.com/Vgq2pcKvqm — MKG (@MKGRDC) August 27, 2021

Did Kanye just replace Jay Z’s verse with DABABY #DONDA pic.twitter.com/MZFcM7ueL5 — 𓅓Down Bad Dino Fan🦖 (@justJ0SHiing) August 27, 2021

Wait so Kanye took Jay Z off & put Dababy in his place instead? 🤨 — Alex (@alexwinton_) August 27, 2021

Kanye West telling DaBaby that he will be replacing Jay Z. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/Unz2abquYh — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 27, 2021

Me getting all ready for Jay Z verse then hearing Dababy: pic.twitter.com/jykDpKpAbJ — MKG (@MKGRDC) August 27, 2021