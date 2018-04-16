Kanye is tweeting again. A few days ago, he re-activated his account and deleted his entire timeline and called out Nike for ripping off his as of yet unreleased new Yeezy Boost in a tweet that he quickly erased. And now, he has offered up some quotable, choice tweets about society, philosophy, and capitalism. For example, Kanye seems to think he is the only person who saw They Live and that he is a variation on Neo from The Matrix as we see from his latest deep thoughts.
Kanye Shares Deep Thoughts About Capitalism And Consciousness On His Newly-Reactivated Twitter
