Kanye Shares Deep Thoughts About Capitalism And Consciousness On His Newly-Reactivated Twitter

#Kanye West #Twitter
04.15.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kanye is tweeting again. A few days ago, he re-activated his account and deleted his entire timeline and called out Nike for ripping off his as of yet unreleased new Yeezy Boost in a tweet that he quickly erased. And now, he has offered up some quotable, choice tweets about society, philosophy, and capitalism. For example, Kanye seems to think he is the only person who saw They Live and that he is a variation on Neo from The Matrix as we see from his latest deep thoughts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West#Twitter
TAGSKANYEKanye WestPHILOSOPHYTwitter

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP