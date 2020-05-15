Kanye West has collaborated with dozens of people over the course of his career, but some have suggested he may not be the easiest person to work with. La Roux recently detailed her less-than-ideal experience, and now one of Kanye’s former bodyguards has spoken about his time protecting the rapper.

Steve Stanulis recently guested on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, and he spoke about an incident he says he had with Kanye during their very first interaction:

“The first day I met him, it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, ‘Aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting, ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said, ‘No.’ So he’s ranting and raving. So I said, ‘Look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’ Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”

He also said Kanye was “one of my least favorite people to work with over the course of time,” and detailed “some ridiculous rules” that Kanye enforced. For example: “He wanted you to stay ten paces behind him on a city street. So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.”

It hasn’t all been bad for Stanulis, though, as he did offer praise for former clients like Tobey Maguire, Woody Harrelson, Alanis Morissette, and Stephen Baldwin.

Listen to the full Hollywood Raw episode here.